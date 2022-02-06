HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.51 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,181 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $23,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $43.87 and a 12 month high of $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 41.57%.

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

