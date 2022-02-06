HighTower Advisors LLC Has $29.47 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 468,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $29,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 610,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,439,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,373,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 499.3% during the third quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $973,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the second quarter worth about $709,000.

BBCA opened at $66.90 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $69.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.02.

