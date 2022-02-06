HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Jeneq Management LP grew its position in Booking by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 30,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,403,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 68,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,317,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Booking by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in Booking by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Booking by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen raised their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,470.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,769.00.

BKNG opened at $2,442.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,338.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,339.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,051.64 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

