HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 847,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $21,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 4.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 5.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in H&R Block by 6.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of HRB stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
H&R Block Profile
H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.
