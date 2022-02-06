HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 847,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $21,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 4.5% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 5.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in H&R Block by 6.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.