HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 275,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,859 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $27,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 83,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 470,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,606,000 after purchasing an additional 33,841 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,442.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,006 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $98.74 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.89.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
