Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) & Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Critical Analysis

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) and Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Kingstone Companies and Hippo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hippo 0 1 2 0 2.67

Hippo has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.28%. Given Hippo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hippo is more favorable than Kingstone Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Hippo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies -4.28% -15.39% -4.28% Hippo N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kingstone Companies and Hippo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $131.37 million 0.41 $970,000.00 ($0.64) -7.98 Hippo N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Kingstone Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Hippo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.6% of Hippo shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Kingstone Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hippo beats Kingstone Companies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc. offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas. Hippo Holdings Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners Z, is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

