Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Down to $2.03

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.93. Hippo shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 8,161 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on HIPO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hippo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64.
In other news, insider Assaf Wand purchased 40,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,808,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.
Hippo Company Profile (NYSE:HIPO)
Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.
