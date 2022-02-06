HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

HomeStreet has a payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HomeStreet to earn $5.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.0%.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.71. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $32.75 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $994.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HomeStreet stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,650 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.11% of HomeStreet worth $17,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.