HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Receives “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $994.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.71. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HomeStreet will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in HomeStreet by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in HomeStreet by 164.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

