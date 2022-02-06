HOPR Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.58 Million (HOPR)

HOPR (CURRENCY:HOPR) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, HOPR has traded 53.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $44.84 million and $1.58 million worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000724 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00050857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,976.61 or 0.07157487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00055067 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,542.56 or 0.99892402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006639 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 192,912,746 coins and its circulating supply is 149,013,129 coins. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet . The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

Buying and Selling HOPR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

