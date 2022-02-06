Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.58. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $44.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.47 per share, for a total transaction of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,078,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,461,000 after acquiring an additional 36,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,803,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,762,000 after acquiring an additional 76,061 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,165,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,973,000 after acquiring an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,998,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 41,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

