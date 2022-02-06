Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Shares Up 18.8%

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) shot up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 17,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Horizonte Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.10.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

