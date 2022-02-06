Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Sold by Velanne Asset Management Ltd

Velanne Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,265 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises approximately 2.5% of Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Velanne Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $36.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

