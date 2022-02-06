Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 20.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Carvana during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Carvana during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 3,261.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.85.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total value of $2,067,209.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,473 shares of company stock worth $5,125,439 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CVNA opened at $150.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $130.25 and a 1-year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

