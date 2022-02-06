Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 14,951 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,951 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,111,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,106,000 after buying an additional 160,807 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after buying an additional 138,641 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after buying an additional 104,453 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 638,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,592,000 after buying an additional 65,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THG stock opened at $140.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.82 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

