Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 22,314 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 8,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $45.37 on Friday. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.10.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.