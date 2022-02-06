Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 120,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at about $2,993,000. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF stock opened at $77.74 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $78.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $731,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

