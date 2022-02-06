Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

ALNY stock opened at $145.42 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.57.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

