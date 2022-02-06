Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 776 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alleghany by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,009,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,146,000. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Y opened at $687.23 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12 month low of $594.28 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $665.16 and its 200-day moving average is $663.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on Y. StockNews.com cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $652.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,631,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

