Hydra (HYDRA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $519,735.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Hydra has a total market cap of $80.55 million and approximately $519,735.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $9.36 or 0.00022562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.05 or 0.07244487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00056405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,389.46 or 0.99780520 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053506 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,463,083 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

