ichi.farm Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.14 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ichi.farm coin can now be bought for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00050878 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,981.62 or 0.07153790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,565.25 or 0.99727214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006634 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

