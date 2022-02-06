iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA) Trading 0.2% Higher

iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:CLMA)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.18 and last traded at $17.18. 303 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.26.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClima Global Decarbonization Transition Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.