IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Price Target Cut to $248.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $269.00 to $248.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $239.09.

IDEX stock opened at $197.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a twelve month low of $190.56 and a twelve month high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEX will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

