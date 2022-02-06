IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.12

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.12 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 16.74 ($0.23). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 16.40 ($0.22), with a volume of 1,153,726 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of IGas Energy from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 60 ($0.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of £20.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 15.11.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 3,093 shares of IGas Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £463.95 ($623.76).

About IGas Energy (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.