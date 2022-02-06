IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. reduced its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 13.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,270 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INFO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 231,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,114,000 after buying an additional 71,760 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.80.

NYSE:INFO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,695,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.25. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

