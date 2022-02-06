Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works updated its FY22 guidance to $8.90-9.30 EPS.
Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $12.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,725,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,705. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $196.36 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.24.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.
