Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives $12.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMVT. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Immunovant from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Immunovant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $679.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.82. Immunovant has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $25.38.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William L. Macias sold 26,813 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $222,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,490,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 135,955.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Immunovant by 516.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 116,471 shares during the last quarter. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

