InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,129,000 after acquiring an additional 107,578 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.7% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 976,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,980,000 after acquiring an additional 100,278 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 95.4% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,049,000 after acquiring an additional 423,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InfuSystem by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $14.99 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.54 million, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $26.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. Analysts forecast that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other InfuSystem news, Director Christopher R. Sansone sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,418,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannine Sheehan sold 7,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $134,372.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock worth $2,239,663. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on providing electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to private oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient oncology clinics.

