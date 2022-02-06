ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,137 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ING. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. NTV Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,647.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.40 ($17.30) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.85) to €14.50 ($16.29) in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.96.

Shares of ING opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.79. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $15.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 25.27%. Analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

