Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $107.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ingredion Incorporated is an ingredients solutions provider specializing in nature-based sweeteners, starches and nutrition ingredients. The Company serves diverse sectors in food, beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and other industries. Its sweetener products include dextrose, glucose, polyols, HFCS and Maltodextrin. The Company’s nutrition solutions include prebiotic fibers, resistant starch, soluble fibers and Inulin fibers. Its starch-based products include both industrial and food-grade starches. Ingredion Incorporated, formerly known as Corn Products International, Inc., is headquartered in Chicago. “

INGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.80.

NYSE INGR opened at $85.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.25. Ingredion has a 52-week low of $82.99 and a 52-week high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $12,684,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $1,025,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

