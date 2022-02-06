Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.85-$7.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of NYSE INGR opened at $85.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.81. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $82.99 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.32 and a 200 day moving average of $93.25.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.94%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ingredion stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

