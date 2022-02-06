Insider Buying: Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.65 per share, for a total transaction of $11,662,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.25. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.61.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASAN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $717,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

