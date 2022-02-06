Insider Buying: Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) Insider Buys 8,084 Shares of Stock

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc (LON:KPC) insider Karen Brade purchased 8,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 246 ($3.31) per share, for a total transaction of £19,886.64 ($26,736.54).

Shares of KPC opened at GBX 245 ($3.29) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £151.45 million and a PE ratio of 4.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 290.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 322.18. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 227 ($3.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 375 ($5.04).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.21%. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

