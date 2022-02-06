Insider Buying: VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Purchases $106,200.00 in Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.62 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Monday, January 31st, Beat Kahli bought 9,126 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $97,191.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

On Monday, January 24th, Beat Kahli bought 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $252,750.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Beat Kahli bought 20,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Beat Kahli bought 32,139 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $333,281.43.

On Friday, November 12th, Beat Kahli bought 7,771 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,867.58.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Beat Kahli bought 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $127,300.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Beat Kahli bought 7,746 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $96,437.70.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $11.13 on Friday. VOXX International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in VOXX International by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in VOXX International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in VOXX International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.