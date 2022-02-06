Insider Selling: Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Sells 17,696 Shares of Stock

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $1,071,669.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $64.22 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $20.22 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 257,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 161,486 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 435,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 150,397 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AA shares. Argus lifted their price target on Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alcoa from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Alcoa from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

