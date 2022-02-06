Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.
