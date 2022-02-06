Insider Selling: D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $84.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.57 and a 12-month high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

