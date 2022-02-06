Insider Selling: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Sells 7,597 Shares of Stock

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Director Daniel Cho sold 7,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $180,960.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PCB Bancorp stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. PCB Bancorp has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $366.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 40.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 40,757 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $845,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

