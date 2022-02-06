Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 113,479 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $15.18 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,148,358,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $858,893,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 141.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 23,847,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,539,000 after buying an additional 13,971,123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 227.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,982,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,086,000 after buying an additional 10,405,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.49.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

