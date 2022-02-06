Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 113,479 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 113,479 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $1,598,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $15.18 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $85.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.56.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities lowered Robinhood Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $51.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.49.
About Robinhood Markets
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- 3 Inflation-Proof ETFs to Put into Your Portfolio
- Energy, Banks, Industrials: 3 Stocks to Buy in Strong Areas of the Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 1/31 – 2/4
- Ford Gets Dented By Inflation, Supply Chain Issues
- 3 Underrated Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.