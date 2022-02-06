Insider Selling: SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $2,887,500.00 in Stock

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $2,887,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SentinelOne alerts:

On Wednesday, January 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 1,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,338,912.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $5,147,498.10.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.61. SentinelOne Inc has a 12-month low of $35.90 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The business had revenue of $56.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after purchasing an additional 326,498 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 189,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 39,709 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $7,018,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $4,487,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its stake in SentinelOne by 245.9% in the 4th quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 84,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.