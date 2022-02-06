Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman Sells $4,875,390.00 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $4,875,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE PG opened at $161.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.65. The stock has a market cap of $390.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,471,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,533,000 after purchasing an additional 978,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,831,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,707 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,261,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,266,000 after buying an additional 235,132 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.