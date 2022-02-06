Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,084 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $7,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total transaction of $864,174.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,398 shares of company stock worth $8,604,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSP stock traded up $9.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $223.00. 310,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,149. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.14. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.18 and a 12-month high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

