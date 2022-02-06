Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Sectoral Asset Management Inc

Sectoral Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $12,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $223.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.91.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

INSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

