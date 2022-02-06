Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IBP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Installed Building Products from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.43.

Shares of NYSE IBP opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $98.43 and a 1-year high of $141.43. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.88.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.68% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $263,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.43, for a total value of $69,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505 over the last ninety days. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $87,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $220,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

