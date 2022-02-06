Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,300,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.81. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52 week low of $109.04 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

