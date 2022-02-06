Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Acquired by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 88,489 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.1% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 201.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 8,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.7% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $285.73 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The stock has a market cap of $102.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.23, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.90.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.