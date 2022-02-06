Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:PNQI) rose 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $183.89 and last traded at $182.23. Approximately 43,716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 59,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.32.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.99.
