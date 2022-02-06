Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 32 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65.

Get Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 6,848.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.