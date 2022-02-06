Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH) Shares Up 0.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCH)’s stock price shot up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $154.79 and last traded at $153.82. 8,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 11,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.49.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.53.

