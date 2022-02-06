IOST Price Tops $0.0281 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. IOST has a total market cap of $508.58 million and $36.96 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.85 or 0.00273464 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042182 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

