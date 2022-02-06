IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $280.37.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $249.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $181.13 and a twelve month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.85.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, with a total value of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 47,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,427,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

